DA gives out cash, food subsidy to Bohol, C. Visayas farmers

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

DA gives out cash, food subsidy to Bohol, C. Visayas farmers

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

CEBU CITY – The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) has started distributing cash and food subsidy vouchers worth PHP5,000 each to qualified marginal farmers in the region, as part of the government’s aid during the coronavirus disease 2019 (covid-19) pandemic.

The assistance is under the Cash and Food Subsidy for Marginal Farmers and Fishers (CFSMFF) Program of the DA funded under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2).

Norberto Ouano, DA-7’s corn program coordinator, in a statement on Friday said that the distribution of vouchers is ongoing in Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

For Cebu alone, a total of 6,048 corn farmers have been scheduled to receive the PHP5,000 voucher for a total of PHP30.24 million.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“These vouchers have a QR code indicating the amount of PHP5,000 each divided into PHP3,000 for cash and PHP2,000 for food subsidy. These (vouchers) were prepared and sent to us by our DA-Central Office, had underwent data filtration and verification with the enrolled farmers in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA),” Ouano said.

He said the program is to “ensure that they (farmers) have not received any government cash subsidy from other government agencies to avoid duplication of assistance”.

In claiming the assistance, each farmer-beneficiary will have to present his voucher to MLhuiller, the accredited cash payout provider for the cash subsidy.

On food items, recognized food suppliers in Cebu are the Cebu People Multi-Purpose Cooperatives, Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative and Compostela Market Vendors Cooperative.

“These cooperatives will act as food suppliers of the PHP2,000 worth of food items, which include PHP1,000 worth of rice, PHP600 worth of dressed chicken and PHP400 eggs,” Ouano said. (PNA)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol still ASF-free, but Luzon pork shortage driving up local prices

The highly contagious African swine fever (ASF) has not made its way to Bohol which has long been vigilant against…

TWG assures observance of health protocols during Bohol Ubi Fest ‘21

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Technical Working Group (PTWG) on…

Bohol prepares for monthlong Ubifest 2021

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Provincial Government of…

Restoration of 2 Bohol lakes to create jobs for fisherfolk

The efforts to restore two lakes in the province of Bohol have provided job opportunities for fisherfolk in two municipalities.…

Avoid buying pork products from online sellers outside Bohol, says Capitol exec

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) has warned the public to refrain from ordering pork products from outside the province amid…

Bohol waterless areas get small farm reservoirs

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The problems of some municipalities in the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply