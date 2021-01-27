Bohol’s 1st District DPWH chief reassigned after 8-year service

7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Bohol’s 1st District DPWH chief reassigned after 8-year service

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has ordered the reassignment of the chief of Bohol’s First Engineering District Francis Flores who held the post for more than eight years.

Flores, in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program, said he has been reassigned to his home province of Negros Oriental where he will head its Third Engineering District.

The DPWH official who has not been able to return home to Negros Oriental for almost a year due to quarantine restrictions said he welcomes his new assignment in the province.

According to Flores, he was designated by the DPWH to the nearby province to replace the district’s current chief Angel Beltran, Jr. who is set to retire.

“Mapasalamoton ko sa katawhan diri sa Bohol sa akong ginagmay na pamaagi, sa akong serbisyo publiko. Karong bulana ko makauli sa Negros Oriental, sa akong probinsya,” said Flores.

Flores has been serving as chief of Bohol’s First Engineering District since November, 2012.

He oversaw the massive infrastructure rehabilitation in the province after it was hit by a 7.2-magnitude quake which toppled buildings and wrecked bridges and roads in 2013.

“Dako tong challenge nato pero nakahinay-hinay ta og bangon unya makita nato kung unsa na ang atong mga kadalanan karon medyo maayo-ayo na,” he said.

Flores said that other than his completed infrastructure projects, he is also proud to have had a good working relationship with his colleagues and personnel in various agencies who he worked with.

The DPWH has yet to announce Flores’ replacement.

