2 cops hospitalized after eating ‘kuja’ in Tagbilaran amid red tide warning











Two policemen fell ill on Sunday after feasting on pieces of local seafood delicacy “kuja” which were suspected to be contaminated with red tide toxins.

The two cops were taken to the Holy Name University Medical Center (HNU-MC) in Tagbilaran City after they showed symptoms of poisoning due to red tide toxins.

Both men had just eaten the raw seafood which were prepared as Filipino-style ceviche or “kinilaw” at Caingget Beach in Tagbilaran City when the symptoms emerged.

The police officers identified as Corporal Ariben Arellano and Corporal Paulo Elisio Jandayan experienced numbness in their mouth, vomiting, nausea and dizziness.

All of these are symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning, said Epifanio Gultia, Jr., technician in-charge of water sample collection of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

“Kung ang toxin na naa sa kinhason mo beyond sa regulatory limit nato which is 60 micrograms of saxotoxin maka cause na g’yud na siya og paralytic shellfish poisoning,” said Gultia.

However, it has yet to be determined if both Jandayan and Arellano who remained admitted at HNU-MC were indeed hit with paralytic shellfish poison.

According to BFAR 7 director Allan Poquito, a red tide alert remained raised over western Bohol as waters in Tagbilaran City and Dauis town continued to test positive for paralytic shellfish poison.

“So ginadali ang pagkaon og kinhason anang mga dapita. Kaning mga kinhason man gud mga bottom dwellers, kaning ilang tinae dili mailhan so makaon na tanan apil ng organism na red tide,” he said.

Meanwhile, fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs harvested from both areas are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gulls and intestines are removed before cooking.

The red tide alert has been raised in both localities since March, 2018. (AD)