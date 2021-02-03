Bishops Uy, Parcon to get vaccinated to urge public to do same











Bishop Abet Uy on Wednesday said that he and the priests of the Diocese of Tagbilaran will have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 when the jabs become available in the province as part of their drive to urge the public to get inoculated as well.

“Kung available na gani ang vaccine ako ug ang atong mga kaparian magpa-inject pud ta para pud madasig ang mga taw na di sila mahadlok sa pagpa-vaccinate,” said Uy in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program.

The bishop said that he will get vaccinated in public view.

Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles who is a Boholano will do the same, Uy added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Uy, he is more inclined to have himself vaccinated after the CBCP conducted an online lecture on COVID-19 inoculation which was led by Fr. Nicanor Austriatico, a US-based molecular biologist.

“Human siya nagpasabot namo, ang ka-obispohan nawad-an og kahadlok sa vaccine unya willing na sila na magpa-inject aron magdasig sa mga taw nga modawat sad sa vaccine alang sa kasulbaran sa atoang sukiran,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Daniel Parcon of the Diocese of Talibon said that he will urge the public to avail of the vaccines as well.

He said that there is nothing wrong with vaccination as even the Catholic Church’s leader Pope Francis has been inoculated and has urged others to do the same.

“Di man dautan ang vaccine. It is for the common good, mao na ang hatagan nato og priority ang kauhayan sa kadaghanan,” Parcon said. (R. Tutas)