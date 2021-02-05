Dauis police station on lockdown after 9 cops test positive for COVID-19

February 5, 2021
Dauis police station on lockdown after 9 cops test positive for COVID-19

The Dauis Police Station was placed on lockdown on Friday after nine of its police officers including its chief tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Joni Co, municipal health officer of Dauis town, said that eight more police officers were confirmed to be infected with the disease on Friday after Lt. Bonifacio Tañola, the town’s top cop tested positive on January 30.  

The police officers were identified as first-generation contacts of Tañola.

Tañola, after arriving from Cebu City last week, was in contact with them when he went to the police station to check on his personnel and get reports from them prior to undergoing quarantine.

“Kanang tanan na nagpositive under niya, mga staff niya ba,” said Co.  

“Ang usa ka driver nagpositive, all the rest kadto ng mga pagsulti na kung unsay mga nabuhat for the last few days na wa siya [Tañola], nagreport-report ra sila,” she added.  

Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo had earlier confirmed that the police chief visited the station before undergoing mandatory quarantine when he arrived from Cebu City.

Tañola was in the city to attend schooling sessions.

Co said that it is likely that Tañola is the police station’s patient zero considering his recent travel to Cebu.

“Gikan man gud siya og Cebu, unya wa puy lain police na na-positive before niya,” she said.

According to Co, the lockdown will last for at least 14 days while first-generation contacts of the nine COVID-stricken individuals were placed under isolation.

The Dauis Police Station meanwhile has requested for augmentation forces from the Bohol Provincial Police Office to look after the town’s peace and order situation.

“Aho ng gisultihan si chief na pagkahibaw g’yud nako na positive siya na ‘inform your higher ups, your supervisors na unsya nahitabo’ para makahibaw pud ta kung kinsay mapada na mo tabang ug mo bantay diri,” said Co. (A. Doydora)

