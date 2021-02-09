Follow-up with dealers for plates of newly registered motorcycles: LTO Tagbilaran

Follow-up with dealers for plates of newly registered motorcycles: LTO Tagbilaran

Plates of newly registered motorcycles are not being distributed by local branches of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) as these may be acquired by the owners through their vehicles’ dealers, an official of the agency’s Tagbilaran District Office said.

According to LTO Tagbilaran acting chief Yvonne Auza, the distribution of motorcycle plates is done at the agency’ regional headquarters in Mandaue City.

However, motorcycle owners need not go to the city with COVID-19 travel restrictions still in place.

She said dealers may be the ones to process the issuance of the plates and facilitate their shipment to the province.

“Ang atong mga owner dili man ka adto sa Cebu kay mag-quarantine man sila nig balik so dili siya feasible na moa adto lang para lang sa plaka,” she said.

The owners just need to provide the necessary requirements to the dealers so they may claim their plates.

“Ang mga dealer nato maoy mo kuha sa mga plaka sa Cebu kay naa man na silay mga opisina didto na pwede nila ma claim provided mo comply ang dealer sa mga requirements like photocopy sa OR-CR, authorization since dili ang tag-iya makakuha ngadto,” said Auza.

Meanwhile, there are no apprehensions against motorcycles with no plates yet with the persisting health crisis and movement restrictions.

Owners however still need to renew their vehicle registration.

“Kung dili renewed for the current year, natural ato g’yud silang dakpon so mas maayo e-update jud ang ilang registration,” she added.

According to Auza, plates of motorcycles registered from February 23, 2018 to April 20, 2018 are already available.

These comprise the 18,879 plates that are currently being released by the LTO in Central Visayas. (ad)

