2 Ubay cops test positive for COVID-19

6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Two police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ubay which has emerged as a virus hotspot in the province.

Major Rufo Barbarona, chief of the Ubay Police Station, on Monday said the positive test results of the two cops were released on Sunday night and earlier last week.

Both were placed in quarantine while the station maintained normal operations.

“Kalooy sa Diyos, 15 na giswab puro negative ag duha ra g’yud na dunay exposure sa civilian na nagpositive, mga parenti nila,” said Barbarona.

According to Barbarona, there were 32 active cases in Ubay as of Monday morning.

These cases were traced in 19 families in six barangays including the villages of Binliw, Bood, Poblacion, Fatima, Calanggaman and Tapon.

Barbarona said portions of the affected barangays were placed under modified enhanced community quarantine as part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

“Kadtong mga na-igo sa containment zone na 500-meter radius from the index case mao na atong gi butang og MECQ,” he said.

Those under MECQ have been directed to observe the “one-household, one-quarantine pass” policy.

Meanwhile, households with positive cases have been placed on “hard lockdown.” (A. Doydora)

