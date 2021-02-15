BISU expansion set











BISU President Dr. Regucivilla Pobar and Mega Development Foundation led by president Boy Socias represented here by Vice Mayor Miguelito Galendez sign Deed of Absolute Sale for a 5-hectare lot to be utilized in the expansion of the Balilihan Campus of the state university. Cong. Edgar Chatto, who worked for the release of funds, along with Balilihan Mayor Pureza Veloso-Chatto, and Balilihan Campus Director Dr. Virgilia Tejada witnessed the signing. Photos also show ongoing construction of gym and classroom building.

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The expansion of the Bohol Island State University is sealed with the signing on Tuesday, February 9, of the Deed of Absolute Sale for 5 hectares of land as expansion area of the Balilihan Campus.

BISU President Dr. Regucivilla Pobar and Mega Development Foundation of the Knights of Columbus led by President Boy Socias who was represented by Garcia Hernandez Vice Mayor Miguelito Galendez signed the contract for the purchase of the lot.

The lot is part of planned development of new courses and facilities, which include the administration building, academic buildings, sports complex with standard oval, tennis court, basketball court, swimming pool, firing range, among others, for use of not only of the Balilihan Campus but of the entire BISU system.

Construction is ongoing for the university gym, classrooms and laboratory facilities.

Cong. Edgar Chatto, who worked for the release of funds for the purpose, witnessed the event together with BISU Officials, officers of Mega Development Foundation, lawyers Attorneys Dodo Jumawid and Em-Em Bernido, and Balilihan LGU led by Mayor Pureza Veloso-Chatto.

Dr. Pobar expressed gratitude to Chatto, considered Father of BISU, for the many ideas and contribution he has given to the state university, having authored Republic Act 9722 which established then Central Visayas State College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Technology into a state university.

A College of Medicine will soon open in BISU through a collaboration agreement with Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) which recently had a ground breaking in for the Cortes Campus, both ideas hatched by Chatto and backed by funding under the National Government.

Education together with Health, Agriculture, Tourism and Information Technology have always been primary focus of Chatto’s public service career which are also the core programs offered by BISU to support Bohol’s sustainable growth and development.

To complement with other colleges and universities, BISU will offer courses not yet available in private universities and colleges as assured by Dr. Pobar in consultation with other Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The 2021 General Appropriations Act also provides for funding allocation for more developments in BISU such as the Completion of a Female Dorm in Bilar; Renovation of Seawall in Clarin; Completion of 5 story Main Technology Building in Bingag, Dauis; and Construction of a Faculty, Employee, Student Dormitory.

“The dream for BISU is to be a mega institution in the provision of quality education not only for the Boholanos but also for the country,” Chatto told BISU officials as he relayed that just like BISU becoming a university, it all begins with one step.

Even the Balilihan Campus was initiated by LGU Balilihan, which donated the lot and came up with a conceptual plan, he explained.

“It always starts with a good plan, and this is what we want for BISU’s expansion of facilities and academic offerings. We just have to keep dreaming together and working together to bring them to reality,” Chatto added.

