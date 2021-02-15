DOLE-7 grants P6.2-M livelihood aid to Bohol workers











The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has provided a total of 459 informal sector workers in Bohol with P6.2 million worth of livelihood assistance.

DOLE-7 on Friday reported that the livelihood grants benefited several associations and individuals in the municipalities of Balilihan and Buenavista.

In Balilihan town, 102 beneficiaries will soon engage in various enterprises such as papaya pickling, soap and tableya making, and food handling business. They received P1.6 million assistance from DOLE.

In the town of Buenavista, several barangays benefited from the agency’s livelihood program. At least 53 residents in Barangay Nueva Montana were granted P511,000 for their rice mill project.

The Pundok sa mga Asawa Alang sa Kausaban sa Baluarte was also granted with P482,000 for their farm machineries and inputs project.

The Panghagban Women’s Association in Purok 3 and the Women’s Association sa Bantuan Ipdayon ug Palambopon are also set to engage in egg production after receiving P500,000 each from DOLE.

The Kahugpungan sa mga Kababayen-an sa Putingbato in Barangay Putingbato and the Lapacan Norte Women’s Association also received P532,300 and P500,000, respectively, for their farm machineries and inputs project.

Meanwhile, the Catigbi-an Waterworks and Sanitation Association was granted with PHP1 million for their native chicken production.

According to DOLE-Bohol officer-in-charge Angelie Salgados, the local government of Balilihan and the DOLE’s accredited co-partners in the implementation of the livelihood projects for the rest of the association-beneficiaries have started canvassing for the goods and materials the beneficiaries would need for their respective livelihood undertakings.

DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton urged the beneficiaries to work hard and nurture what government has given them.

“I have repeatedly said this every time the department releases livelihood grants to beneficiaries. Take care and nurture your livelihood projects. Make sure that they go a long way. Expand them. More importantly, sustain your undertakings not only for yourselves but also for your respective families,” Siaton said.

The livelihood assistance released to beneficiaries is from the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP). (PNA)