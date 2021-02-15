Farmers’ market at CPG park hit; Gov. Yap unfazed











Former Tagbilaran City Mayor Dan Neri Lim, who is a lawyer by profession, has slammed the on-going construction of a farmers’ market at the President Carlos P. Garcia park.

Citing the Ayala triangle in Metro Manila, provincial administrator Atty. Kathyrin Pioquinto called it “curated” showcase market, not a wet market despite the fact that some fishery products are sold there earlier.

In his radio program last week, Lim said that he’s very concerned about this project since it is to be erected at said park. It seemed that the governor does not respect then President CPG, whom he idolized, he said.

FAVORED CONTRACTOR?

Lim expressed surprise to learn that the contractor (Muana Corp.) of the project (farmers’ market) worth P8,842,490.59 is the same contractor who reportedly bagged the beautification project of the same park to the tune of P10 million.

And what a coincidence, he suspected that it was the same contractor who was caught in Loboc town for the alleged illegal quarrying.

TO BRING PRICES DOWN?

For his part, Gov. Arthur C. Yap disclosed during the virtual press conference on Friday that Capitol is not closing the park, nor favoring the farmers.

He said that the farmers’ market is a “demonstration area” so that it can help the farmers for food security during the pandemic.

He assured that with exact prices of food stuff sold there minus the middlemen in the said market could bring prices down.

He cited the sales of some P50 million when the park was opened for various displays during the Yuletide season the other year.

He also quoted the initial sales of some P3.3 million for the first week of the Ubi Festival located at the old city airport where various foodstuffs, ornamental plants, carenderias and others are displayed.

The festival runs until February 24, 2021. The governor said that the provincial government collects no rent of stalls from the tenants.

He stressed that it is not more on a technical issue but the said project is to give opportunity to farmers.

When asked if the said market will secure necessary business permits to operate, the governor said they will do that.

City Mayor Baba Yap has no apparent objection against the said farmers’ market since he understands the intent of the provincial government.

In his weekly radio program on Saturday, the city mayor emphasized that the farmers’ market should secure the business permits and other documents. (with report from rvo)

