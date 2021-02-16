Jagna LGU to operate own gasoline pump station











Another first of initiatives in this bustling port town is the establishment of its own gasoline/diesel pump station.

Mayor Joseph Rañola personally inspected the ongoing laying of the underground storage for gasoline or diesel and other petroleum products that is intended exclusively for the vehicles of the town, according to Kagawad Anthony Aniscal in his FB post last week.

He said two 8,000-liter capacity tanks are being laid down recently.

FIGHT HIGH GAS PRICES

He said what prompted the town to do such project is due to the on-and-off increase of petroleum products supplied by private establishments in the province.

“Apan niining bag-o nga gasolinahan sa LGU, mas barato ug P5 ngadto sa P10 kada litro ang makuha sa LGU gumikan ky binulto naman ang pagkompra sa mga produkto sa petrolyo,” Aniscal said.

Aniscal said that if this LGU’s managed pump station is finished, the municipal government can save from P5/liter to P10/liter. “In the long run, dako ang madaginot sa LGU sa gastosan sa crudo ug gasolina ug mas mapalapad ang social services nga kasamtangan karong gipaambit sa katawhan sa lungsod sama sa libreng ambulancia, libreng pagamit sa mga traktor ug agri machineries, libreng mga heavy equipments sama sa Pison, Grader ug Dump Trucks diin hasta crudo niini sagupon nas LGU aron ang mga heavy equipment magamit sa opening of roads, disaster, agrikultura ug turismo sa lungsod.”

LGU GAS STATION/INCREASE STORAGE CAPACITY

Earlier, then provincial Board member Atty. Tomas d. Abapo, Jr. proposed the establishment and operation of gas pump station for the Capitol’s use following the ever-increasing petrol oil/fuel prices. But till now no such pump stations are in sight.

Just recently, Gov. Arthur C. Yap has been mulling to coordinate with oil industry players to jointly establish a much bigger depot that store more volume than the existing.

He said that the lack of storage capacity of Bohol for its demand of petroleum products has apparently caused price rates of these products to go up.

Bohol hosts two depots in Tagbilaran City and Ben-Unido town. (with report from rvo)

