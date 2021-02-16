Veloso, SP allow investment board linkage











Vice Mayor Jose Antonio Veloso and the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) have authorized a crucial local-national collaboration that is foreseen to spur new investments and economic activities in Bohol’s capital and only city.

The SP which is presided over by the vice mayor passed a resolution, sponsored by Councilor Agustinus Gonzaga, allowing the partnership between the government of Tagbilaran City and Bureau of Investment (BOI).

Deemed as the city council’s most important institutional act in 2021, the linkage provides for the sharing of information which are vital to business opportunities here.

Veloso and Gonzaga both believed this is a necessary acces leading to the efficient facilitation of investment issues and concerns and ceation of employment.

Seamless in this critical time of distance and travel protocols, the City Hall-BOI tie-up will facilitate the city’s marketing as investment destination and execution of policies promoting ease in doing business, the vice mayor said.

The BOI welcomed the partnership which pursues its own vision of “Accelerating Investments, Industry Growth and Sustainable Jobs by 2022.”

Enhancing the image for investment is consistent with the strategy of encouraging domestic and foreign investors to do economic activities in the city.

As a necessary consequence, new jobs and income are generated for Tagbilaranons, said Gonzaga who chairs the important Committee on Trade, Commerce and Industry.

Kag. Tim Butalid agreed on the essence of the partnership while the city has to move on and up from the economic disruption authored by the stubborn virus.

