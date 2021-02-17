Tagbilaran LGU orders work stoppage vs CPG park ‘farmers’ market’











The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has issued a stoppage order against the construction of a farmers’ market in the vicinity of the Carlos P. Garcia Park in the city in which the project’s contractor allegedly began work without a building permit.

Tagbilaran Mayor Baba Yap in an interview over station dyRD’s top-rated “Inyong Alagad” program on Wednesday said the work stoppage order was issued against the contractor of the Capitol-led project on February 8.

“Naa tay schedule na meeting sa contractor kuyog sa atong team sa City Engineering Office ug Office of the Building Official og ngano gasugod na ni sila na wa pay building permit,” said Yap.

Yap noted that the city would not be issuing a building permit to the Capitol should the structure be erected as a farmers’ market which would be illegal due to zoning restrictions considering that the facility is located within the park’s proximity and near a school, the Bohol Wisdom School.

“Dili siya wet market tungod kay dili pud siya allowed sa atoang syudad na maghimo og wet market dinhang dapita. Una, tungod kay duol og eskwelahan, naa pa g’yud sa park,” he said.

Meanwhile, provincial agriculturist Larry Pamugas said the structure will not be used as farmers’ market but instead as a display center for unique agricultural products.

According to Pamugas, fresh seafood will not be sold at the facility as it will only be displaying uncommon products such as ubi, lumboy and dried food, among others.

Yap also noted that Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto assured him that the area will not be used as a farmers’ market or bagsakan center.

The provincial government officials’ statements however were contrary to the press release issued by PRIMER, the Capitol’s communications arm, which indicated that the facility is indeed a farmers’ market.

Earlier, the construction of the supposed farmers’ market drew flak from the public with some airing their disapproval of having the facility built at a park dedicated to Garcia.

Among those who protested the move was former Tagbilaran mayor Dan Lim who said the move was “disrespectful” to the late former president who is widely deemed as “Bohol’s most illustrious son.”

Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado also expressed reservations over the Capitol’s initiative.

“Kung ako pangutan-on, kay lahi man mi og opinion sa probinsya, dili g’yud angay ibutang diha ang maong bagsakan center,” he said.

The last-term lawmaker said the market should instead be built in Panglao to allow farmers to bring their products closer to resorts and benefit from the province’s tourism industry.