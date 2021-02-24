COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran surge with 26 new infections in 4 days











Downtown Tagbilaran City | Photo: via Leo Udtohan

Tagbilaran City has marked a sudden surged in active COVID-19 cases with 36 ongoing infections as of Wednesday morning.

Based on data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO), the city recorded 26 new cases in a span of four days from February 20 to February 23.

A large chunk of Tagbilaran’s new cases were traced to be teachers from the Dr. Cecilio Putong National High School which earlier announced that 14 of its faculty members contracted COVID-19 and ten of them are residents of the city.

In a statement issued Wednesday night, Mayor Baba Yap announced that four persons who were traced as second-generation contacts of the teachers also tested positive for the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local chief executive reminded the public to continue observing health protocols to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

“Mag pa bilin ta nga mag suot sa mask, hunaw sa kamot, og mag distancing labi na nga nag ka saka ang mga cases,” Yap said.

Of the city’s 36 ongoing infections, 32 were noted to be local transmission cases while the remaining four were identified as returning residents.

According to the same PHO data, there were 116 active COVID-19 cases in the entire province as of Wednesday morning.