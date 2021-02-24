DOTr features Jagna’s newly expanded port











The Department of Transportation (DOTr) featured the Jagna Port as among the agency’s achievements through the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the DOTr highlighted the completion of the facility’s reinforced-concrete deck apron which started construction in 2018.

“Mas ligtas, malaki at modernized na ang pasilidad ng Port of Jagna, dahil 100% complete na ang proyekto!” the DOTr said.

According to Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Bohol manager James Gantalao, the project was completed in October, 2020.

Gantalao said the PPA allotted P70 million for the new platform which allows the port to accommodate larger vehicles.

“Ang portion na gi-expand kay karaan na ang pantalan unya ang wharf, gamay man to inig na-og sa kargamento dili kasud ang truck…So nangayo ta og expansion, widening mao na ang na-complete last year,” he said.

The port can now also accommodate three vessels at a time from just two prior to the expansion.

According to Gantalao, the PPA has been expediting its rehabilitation and other construction at ports across the country in anticipation of the normalization of travel once the effects of the pandemic are mitigated by the rollout of vaccines.

“Gipadali na karon na mga human g’yud ni sila kay para magamit na kay kung ma normal na, magpinaspasay naman g’yud ning mga barko pareha sauna,” he added. (A. Doydora)