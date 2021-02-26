3 detainees test positive for COVID-19 in offshoot of Dauis PS outbreak











Three detainees of the Dauis Police Station have tested positive for COVID-19 in an offshoot of the outbreak that erupted in the police facility earlier this month.

Dauis municipal health officer Dr. Joni Co on Friday said the three detainees were transferred and isolated in the old office of the municipal police after they yielded positive results on Wednesday.

According to Co, all 20 detainees at the police station were tested due to the outbreak that previously hit the facility.

“Naa man guy mga previous na nagpositive, so considered as contact na g’yud na sila so mao gitest,” said Co.

All three individuals were asymptomatic.

In early February, over 20 employees of the Dauis Police Station, mostly uniformed personnel, were infected with the virus leading to the temporary shutdown of the office.

However, Co said all have recovered except for one police officer who remained isolated after continuing to show mild symptoms of the disease.

The cop and three detainees account for all four of Dauis town’s active local transmission cases.

The outbreak at the police station was previously traced to have started with its former police chief Lt. Bonifacio Tañola.

Tañola was the first to test positive in the station and was accused of breaking health protocol as he skipped quarantine and went to the police station directly after arriving from Cebu in late January. (A. Doydora)