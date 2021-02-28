New BPO opening in Tagbilaran











Despite the pandemic, new jobs will be available to the Tagbilaranonsas a new business process outsourcing (BPO) company is set to open in Tagbilaran City. Mayor John Geesnell “BABA” Yap confirmed this as TaskUs is scheduled to start operation in Tagbilaran this month. The entry of this innovative BPO is timely to help jumpstart the local economy that has been affected by the lockdowns and other restrictions due to the pandemic.“Some of our residents had lost their jobs due to the pandemic. We are indeed elated that industries expressed their interest in investing in the city. This will revitalize the local economy,” said Yap.

TaskUs 47,400 square foot site offers extraordinary recreation areas with vibrant color schemes as shown by an indoor basketball court in the photo, a gym, ample space for mindfulness and relaxation, collaborative spaces, and fun zones including an indoor slide. To celebrate the milestone event, TaskUsheld a virtual concert which featured Filipino-Australian actor and singer James Reid. The digital event was streamed via TaskUs’s social media accounts. Ten lucky TaskUs teammates and applicants were given the chance to meet and greet James Reid virtually after the concert.

Already operating in technology hubs globally, including the United States, European Union, Taiwan, India, and eight other cities in the Philippines, the new TaskUs site expansion in Bohol indicates the island’s significant growth in technology, innovation, and human talent.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint within the Philippines where we already have many TaskUs teammates and an established company culture,” said Chin Monsale, TaskUs VP of Operations for Bohol. “Bohol is an exciting new talent market for us, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the new members of the TaskUs team.”

The Bohol site will begin 100% work-from-home using Cirrus, TaskUs’s remote work model.Teammates from Bohol will begin their journey at TaskUs from the safety and comfort of their homes as a new workplace will soon be established to support in-person work.TaskUs goes to where the talent is, and Bohol’s promising pool makes it the ideal place for the company to make its mark in Visayas. By opening its newest site in Tagbilaran, the company is poised to invigorate local talent development and bring economic growth to the countryside. This move encourages the return of Bol-anons to the region brought about by the increased access to economic opportunities.

TaskUs is an industry leader when it comes to employee benefits. Among others, teammates have access to one-on-one meetings with in-house life coaches and 24/7 psychological and psychiatric services via teleconsultation—which are free. And the system for teleconsultations is being expanded to reach teammates globally.Monsale continued, “This expansion comes on the heels of other offices opening worldwide, from Cali, Colombia to Harlingen, Texas. New Bohol teammates will experience a new onboarding and hiring process that we’ve adjusted to meet the challenges of COVID-19, while maintaining the underlying supportive atmosphere TaskUs is known for.”

