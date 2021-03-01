2 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Bohol











The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) announced on Monday that they recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, raising the total number of fatalities due to the respiratory disease to 22.

BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez said the fatalities were a man and woman aged 60 and 61, respectively, in Ubay.

However, Ubay municipal heath officer Dr. Jasmin Jumao-as clarified that only one death is new as the woman died on February 2 while the man expired last Friday.

According to Jumao-as, the woman was admitted at the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay with a COVID-19 diagnosis starting mid-January until her death which was caused by acute respiratory failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was noted to have had diabetes, a known COVID-19 risk factor.

Meanwhile, the man who was an employee at a barge in the Ubay Wharf died of myocardial infarction, commonly known as heart attack.

He was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“Hypertensive to siya unya, gipaningot pero walay ubo ug sipon,” said Jumao-as.

He was tested for COVID-19 after his death and yielded a positive result.

The man was also traced to have been a neighbor of a family in Barangay Fatima, Ubay whose members were hit by the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Naa niy epidemiologic linkage kay ang gipuy-an ani tupad adtong na positive before na connected sa Fatima, usa ka balay na unom kabuok positive. Ang mama nag-una tapos duha ka anak, tapos apo ug ilang helper sa balay,” said Jumao-as.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Monday morning, there were only five remaining active COVID-19 cases in Ubay which earlier this month emerged as a COVID hotspot with over 30 local transmission cases. (A. Doydora)