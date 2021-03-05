COVID-19 recoveries in Bohol breach 1,000 mark

More than 1,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Bohol.

Based on data released by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Friday morning, 21 more people recovered from the disease raising the total number of recoveries in the province to 1,010.

According to the same data, there were 78 active COVID-19 cases in the province while 22 persons have died due to complications caused by the respiratory disease.

Of the 78 active cases, 53 were identified as local transmission cases or those involving persons with no recent travel history.

The rest of the cases were noted to be returning residents, returning overseas Filipinos and authorized persons outside of residence.

