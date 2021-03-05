DCPNHS lifts lockdown

6 mins ago
The Dr. Cecilio Putong National High School (DCPNHS) lifted the lockdown of its campus in Tagbilaran City on Thursday, two weeks after the health safety measure was imposed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school, a Department of Education official said.

According to Tagbilaran City Schools Division superintendent Irwin Lagura, both teachers and non-teaching personnel of the DCPNHS were allowed to return to work but only those who had urgent work were asked to go to school.

“Ga prepare sila unya balik na sa ilang mga nabiyaan na trabaho kay ning kalit ra bitaw to og close, pero not all teachers kay aron ma-maintain ang social distancing,” said Lagura.

Meanwhile, the school has yet to make an announcement as to when parents or guardians will be allowed to enter the campus and pickup learning modules for students.

The school was locked down on February 18 after one of its teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

Some 14 other teachers, who were traced to have been contacts of the COVID-stricken faculty member also tested positive for the disease.

Authorities are now awaiting the results of repeat tests done on the infected teachers to determine if they have recovered. (A. Doydora)

