Ocean Jet to add trips if needed amid relaxed entry protocols in Bohol

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Ocean Jet to add trips if needed amid relaxed entry protocols in Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Ocean Jet, the leading fastcraft in Bohol, is prepared to add more trips should the number of passengers start to increase after the provincial government eased entry protocols in the province, a move seen to resuscitate the slumping sea travel industry in the region.

Ocean Jet, which is operated by Ocean Fast Ferries, Inc., has several vessels on standby which are ready to be dispatched for service from a dry dock in Cebu City, said the shipping firm’s operations manager Gene Lastimado.

“Depende sa influx sa passengers. Kung necessary, magdungag g’yud mi,” said Lastimado.

On Thursday, Governor Art Yap issued Executive Order No. 17 which only requires an arriving individual to present a negative result of an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival in Bohol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The measure waived the previous need for additional testing for those staying in the province for more than three days.

It also abolished other requirements such as a travel authority from the Philippine National Police and a medical certificate from a government physician.

Lastimado said the issuance of the EO is a “welcome development” as he noted that the pandemic has forced the shipping company to reduce its daily roundtrips between Cebu City and Tagbilaran City from 17 to just one, which is a “mercy trip.”

Ocean Jet also started to only use a single vessel for its operations in Bohol as it grounded six others at a dry dock.

The shipping company however did not suspend its operations except for when it was ordered by the government to ground its vessels as part of health safety protocol or due to inclement weather.

“Luoy kaayo naay panahon tulo ray pasahero, but despite the fact na ngana usahay napo kabuok wa g’yud namo gi-undang,” said Lastimado. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

New BPO opening in Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Despite the pandemic, new jobs will…

Bohol further relaxes health protocol for tourists

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The province has relaxed its health protocol for…

Loboc River cruise resumes on weekends

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The popular Loboc River cruise resumed initial…

Bohol is Visayas’ 6th richest province

Bohol has emerged as the sixth wealthiest province in the Visayas for the fourth straight year. The province has total…

SP to verify claims of Tagbilaran fuel retailers

The Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) of Tagbilaran City will be verifying the claims of local fuel distributors that oil firms, particularly…

AirAsia offers P1 fare for flights to Bohol, other destinations

AirAsia Philippines is offering flights to Bohol and other destinations for as low P1 as part of its efforts to…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply