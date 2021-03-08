Maribojoc fire chief dies of COVID-19

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Maribojoc fire chief dies of COVID-19

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The fire chief of Maribojoc town who was set to retire this year has died of COVID-19, making her the 23rd person to succumb to complications caused by the respiratory disease in Bohol.

According to Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) provincial director Chief Inspector Raul Bustaliño, the municipal fire marshal, 55, died at a private hospital in Tagbilaran City at 7:30 p.m. on Friday last week.

She was rushed to a hospital earlier on the same day after experiencing difficulty in breathing.

Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesperson of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force, said the COVID-stricken fire official had multiple comorbidities.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, Lopez said.

The remains of the fire chief were buried on Saturday as protocols mandate the immediate burial of COVID-19 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the fire chief’s husband who also contracted the disease was confined at a hospital after experiencing severe symptoms.

“Ang bana positive pud. Ga-struggle pa pud toa sa hospital,” said Bustaliño.

The Maribojoc Fire Station was earlier placed on locked down after their fire chief was confirmed to have been infected.

It was reopened Monday after all 10 employees of the fire station tested negative for the disease.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The fire chief was the second COVID-19 fatality in Maribojoc after a three-year-old newborn also died due to the disease last month. (R. Tutas, A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PCR test not needed to enter Bohol for those aged 4, below

Those aged four years old and below no longer need to undergo RT-PCR test prior to travelling to Bohol, an…

DCPNHS lifts lockdown

The Dr. Cecilio Putong National High School (DCPNHS) lifted the lockdown of its campus in Tagbilaran City on Thursday, two…

COVID-19 recoveries in Bohol breach 1,000 mark

More than 1,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Bohol. Based on data released by the Provincial Health Office (PHO)…

Bohol ready for COVID-19 vaccination drive, awaits jabs

The province of Bohol is now ready to implement the national government’s vaccination campaign, a health official said Tuesday, two…

2 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Bohol

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) announced on Monday that they recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, raising the total number…

3 detainees test positive for COVID-19 in offshoot of Dauis PS outbreak

Three detainees of the Dauis Police Station have tested positive for COVID-19 in an offshoot of the outbreak that erupted…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply