BFP breaks ground for P7.3-million Garcia Hernandez Fire Station











The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) broke ground for the new Garcia Hernandez Fire Station on Monday to coincide with the month-long observance of the Fire Prevention Month.

BFP Bohol provincial director Chief Insp. Raul Bustaliño, Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor and Garcia Hernandez Mayor Tita Baja led the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to Bustaliño, the BFP allocated P7.3-million for the construction of the facility through the agency’s modernization program.

“We can only be pleased that amidst the very difficult process of securing such fund from the national government, we have been blessed to have been accorded with one,” said Bustaliño.

The fire official thanked Baja and Tutor who helped facilitate the release of funds from the national government for the long-awaited project. (R. Tutas)