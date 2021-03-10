Bishop Abet calls on prov’l leaders to take action vs. ‘vulgar’ acts in Panglao foam party











Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran called on provincial officials to take action against the organizers of a reported lewd show in which a woman was seen dancing without her top during a public party at a resort in Panglao.

“Kung kining maong taho dunay kamatuoran kita manawagan sa mga kadagkuan sa maong lungsod, o kaha, sa mga kadagkuan sa atong probinsya, sa paghimo og mga lakang aron kining maong salawayong buhat mapakgang ug dili na mahitabo pag usab,” Uy said in his homily during a Mass on Wednesday.

Although Uy did not mention specific details on the incident, the bishop was apparently talking about the series of parties at the Amanzara Resort which drew province-wide attention after photos of the events showed partygoers flouting health safety protocols and a woman who was dancing topless on a platform.

The photos circulated in Facebook over the weekend drawing criticisms from various sectors in the predominantly Catholic province.

According to Uy, the act promotes women as mere objects that satisfy a person’s carnal desires.

It was even more detestable considering that it happened during the observance of the National Woman’s Month which was highlighted by the International Women’s Day on March 8.

“Ang mga nagpasiugda ning mga law-ay na pasundayag walay pagtahod ug paghigugma sa ilang isigkatawo. Dinhi, ang mga kababaihan gihimong butang o gamit alang sa pagtagbaw sa kalaog ug kaulag sa mga taw,” Uy said.

“Gipahimuslan nato ang ilang kapobrehon, ang ilang kawad-on ug ilang kahuhayang, and to do such thing during a time when we are celebrating international women’s month, when we are supposed to honor our mothers, sisters, aunties and nieces, it makes it more inhuman and more reprehensible,” he added.

He also called on the Catholic faithful to pray for the province’s leaders and the public to remain religious and upright.

On Tuesday, Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero said that she had closed the investigation on the incident saying that no penalties will be meted against Amanzara considering that it was its first violation against the town’s health safety ordinance.

Meanwhile, Amanzara announced that it will be organizing another series of parties this weekend.

It noted in its promotional flyer that those without facemask will not be allowed to enter the resort while it asked partygoers to observe “casual dress code.” (A. Doydora)