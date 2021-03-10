Bohol fishermen get aid for tilapia production

Topic |  
12 mins ago
12 mins ago

Bohol fishermen get aid for tilapia production

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) has provided assistance to a fisherfolk association in Bohol to increase their production of tilapia and their income.

BFAR-7 on Friday said the Bongbong Tree Planters Association (BTPA) from Ubay town, Bohol got one unit of tilapia floating cage and 10,000 tilapia fingerlings under its Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD) program.

This assistance forms part of the Small Water Impounding Project (SWIP) turned over to the BTPA.

In a statement, Candido Samijon, head of the Bohol Provincial Fishery Office, said the agency is giving 10,000 tilapia fingerlings to the association and a set of construction materials for the building of the group’s second tilapia floating cage.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The new floating cage, which costs over PHP100,000, is an addition to one existing unit managed by the association that was earlier given in 2019.

The fingerlings were also sourced from the BFAR-7 managed facility, the Clarin Freshwater Fish Farm, in Clarin town, Bohol.

The fingerlings also go with fish feeds that are sufficient for the entire cycle in rearing tilapia, Samijon said.

Of the 10,000 fingerlings, 5,000 of which were stocked inside the old floating cage, and the other half were dispersed outside the cage or at the communal water.

The association is expected to harvest about 900 kilograms of grown tilapia from the 5,000 fingerlings. If each kilogram is sold at PHP100, the group will have estimated revenue of PHP90,000 from the harvest that is scheduled this coming July or August.

“An increase in production and income is even anticipated once the additional floating cage is completed,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Samijon urged the association to manage well the assistance given to them from the government to further buoy up the project, which could also contribute to the growth of the aquaculture industry in the province. (PNA)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

‘Baba’ supports urban agriculture in Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Urban Agriculture Project (UA) of…

25 Bohol farmer groups get over 1K broiler chicks from DA

Twenty-five farmers’ associations in the province of Bohol have received broiler chicks and feeds worth PHP232,450, the Department of Agriculture…

DA-7 turns over P1.41-M irrigation project to Bohol farmers

The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) has turned over a P1.41-million irrigation system to the Can-olin Farmers Association…

SP allows Bohol gov’t to open virgin coconut oil facility

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Vice Gov. Rene Lopez Relampagos and the…

Aumentado: Develop agri with tourism

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Rep. Erico Aristotle of Bohol’s 2nd District…

Bohol, C. Visayas fisherfolk to get P80-M

CEBU CITY – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) has shelled out nearly PHP80 million to…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply