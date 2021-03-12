5 COVID-19 vaccination hubs in Tagbilaran ready for use











The local government-owned Tagbilaran City College will be among the five COVID-19 vaccination centers in the city. | File Photo: via Mayor Baba Yap

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has prepared five vaccination centers for the city’s mass inoculation drive against COVID-19.

May Hope Arcenal, spokesperson of the City Inter-Agency Task Force, said that they will hold the blessing of the vaccination hubs at the Tagbilaran City College, Bool Elementary School, Dao Elementary School, Dr. Cecilio Putong National High School and Cogon Gymnasium on March 16.

According to Arcenal, the venues which will house the actual inoculation sites and processing and post-vaccination waiting areas were chosen for their wide spaces to avoid congestion and for their ideal ventilation.

“Naa silay proper ventilation, covered siya unya ma separate g’yud nato kay inig vaccine puhon naa tay place sa pre-vaccination and after sa vaccination, maghuwat pa na sila for one hour after para ma-check kung naa bay mga after effects,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LGU has also prepared a freezer which will be used as storage for the vaccines.

Meanwhile, five nurses and medical technologists have been chosen to administer the jabs and are set to undergo training.

Arcenal said that the AstraZeneca vaccines that the city ordered could be delivered to the city in the second quarter of the year.

“Kung walay mga kakulian, we are hoping that these will arrive as early as April,” she said.

According to the city official, they are still continuing their registration for the vaccination campaign to identify how many residents are willing to be inoculated.

Mayor Baba Yap had earlier noted that he will be the first to be vaccinated using the city’s procured jabs to allay fears on getting inoculated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yap said he does not mind being vaccinated with a jab from whichever drugmaker as long as this is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (R. Tutas)