Bohol PNP celebrates Christianity’s 500 years in PH

March 16, 2021
March 16, 2021

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) on Monday joined the entire country in celebrating the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines.

The BPPO led by its director Col. Joselito Clarito held a short program highlighted by an address delivered by Fr. Efren Bongay, the Diocese of Tagbilaran’s episcopal vicar for the clergy, at Camp Francisco Dagohoy.

Bongay, in his speech, called on the BPPO to practice “evangelical charity,” which is to spread the Catholic faith.

“There is no such thing as faith without expressing it, and that is charity,” said Bongay.

“Nindot paminawon kung ang mga PNP kanunay magpakita sa gugma sa Diyos diha sa ilang inadlaw-adlaw nga pag trabaho,” he added.

On the same day, Pope Francis celebrated a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican to commemorate Christianity’s quincentenary celebration in the Philippines

He led the Mass with several representatives of the Filipino Church, including Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, formerly the Archbishop of Manila.

In his homily, the Pope said Filipinos received the joy of the Gospel half a millennia ago, “and this joy is evident in your people.”

“We see it in your eyes, on your faces, in your songs and in your prayers,” he said. “I want to thank you for the joy you bring to the whole world and to our Christian communities.” (R. Tutas)

