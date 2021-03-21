Boholano ranks 3rd in Physician Licensure Exam











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A Boholano ranked third placer in this year’s board examination for physicians.

Dr. Cy Johann Kent Romuga of this city placed third in the doctors’ licensure exams with a rating of 88.42%.

He is the son of Cyril and Cristina Romuga. A consistent academic topnotcher, the new doctor completed his elementary studies at Holy Spirit School and high school at the Bohol Wisdom School.

Meanwhile, 11 other Boholanos were among the 1,234 (out of 1,927) who passed the medical board examination or 64 percent passing rate.

The other successful Boholano board passers are Dr. Trisha Mae Bongcales., Dr. Marie Theresa Bianca AlasCaseňas, Dr. Jhe Jean Dela Torre Cenabre, Dr. Joseph Salvie Sobrio Chavez, , Dr. Venalyn Ando Clemen, Dr. Ma. Cindy Gucor Estoce, Dr. JanreyAñora Loberternos, Dr. Pedrolito Estillore Mar Jr., Dr. Adrian Rey Pancho, Dr. Sharmaine Eil Rica and Dr. Cheska Alagon Ruiz.

Meanwhile, this year’s topnotcher was Dr. Jeremiah Lim of Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (FEU-NRMF), with a rating of 89.67 percent.