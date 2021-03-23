Panglao mayor barred from boarding plane in Manila for lack of PCR result











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE'S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Panglao Mayor Nila Montero hit again the limelight due to a violation of a basic health protocol.

The latest incident had the lady mayor barred from boarding a Philippine Airlines 9:05 am Manila flight bound for Bohol Panglao Int’l Airport last Friday.

Dr. Anthony Damalerio, chief of the Prov’l Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) bared the Panglao mayor was stopped from boarding the plane after she was not in possession of an RT-PCR test result which is required in traveling to Bohol.

Montero and four other companions were demanded to produce their negative PCR test results.

The mayor’s Anti-Gen test result which is not acceptable amidst the strict health protocol in the province was not honored at the airport.

Netizens who commented on the latest incident involving the lady mayor expressed surprise why she had the Anti-Gen test, and not the PCR test when she knew based on her Executive Order of this basic requirement for anyone who travels to Bohol.

The mayor and her companions got stranded in Manila while they were awaiting the results of their PCR test as required.

The incident came barely a week after the mayor got into the limelight after she questioned Gov Art Yap for “meddling in the activities of her municipality” regarding the governor’s request for her to issue a cease and desist order for Amazara Resort from holding another foam party.

It may be recalled that the foam party which showed a half-naked woman romp at the poolside of the resort drew mounting criticisms from a cross-section of the Boholano community.

The mayor did not stop two succeeding foam parties from being held but assured to monitor the following of basic health protocols and assuring that there will be no more such a foam party.

Capitol’s legal officer, Nilo Ahat said they are awaiting the stand of the Department of Interior and local Government (DILG) on the recent defiance to order a cease and desist order to the erring resort in Panglao.

Meanwhile, Mayor Montero is facing formal charges for alleged violation of health protocol after she went to various social functions upon arrival from Cebu City without undergoing quarantine as required during this pandemic.

