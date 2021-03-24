Bohol health service cops get vaccinated

Bohol health service cops get vaccinated

Members of the Bohol police Provincial Health Service Team (PHST) have received a COVID-19 vaccine while some police officers in various towns have also been allocated doses by their respective local government units (LGU).

PHST chief Lt. Myra Sajulga on Wednesday said that all nine members of her team were inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine.

The doses were allocated by the provincial government which has received over 30,000 vaccine doses from the Department of Health.

“Kami palang kay naa man mi sa health maong priority me,” said Sajulga.

Meanwhile, some municipalities in the province included their police force in their initial allocation of jabs.

“Ang uban naa na pud sa police station like Jagna, Bien Unido gi-allotan sila sa ilang LGU,” she said.

According to Sajulga, vaccines allocated for the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) have not yet been delivered.

“Ang storya mag gikan sa central command pero wa pa man puy update,” she added.

BPPO director Col. Joselito Clarito had earlier noted that he is willing to be vaccinated first when the doses arrive to encourage others to get inoculated as well.

A survey conducted by the BPPO through the PHST in January indicated that only 594 personnel or 38.62 percent of the province’s 1,538-strong police force have expressed willingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (R. Tutas)

