BDJ inmate dies of COVID-19











An inmate at the Bohol District Jail (BDJ) has succumbed to complications caused by COVID-19, making him the 27th disease fatality in the province.

BDJ Warden Jail Chief Inspector Josephos Jelianggao said that the 34-year-old male inmate died at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City on March 21.

According to Jelianggao, the inmate was rushed to the GCGMH after experiencing difficulty in breathing on March 16.

He had previously been diagnosed with chronic lung disease, the warden said.

The inmate upon arriving at the GCGMH was tested for COVID-19 and initially yielded a negative result.

However, he tested positive on the second test which was conducted on March 19.

“Gi re-swab siya after three days, mao na to na positive pero didto na to sa hospital,” said Jelianggao.

Prior to the inmate’s death, there had been no COVID-19 cases recorded at the BDJ which has been on lockdown since the pandemic broke out last year, said Jelianggao.

“The good thing is sa gikan pa siya sa jail, pagdala niya sa hospital, negative pa siya,” he added.

The BDJ barred visitors from going inside since last year while personnel have been required to undergo stringent health protocols when entering the facility which houses 552 inmates.

Inmates’ relatives are allowed to deliver food and medicine during weekends but they are only to leave the items at a receiving area outside the jail.

“Ang atoang naka duty, duna tay changing of the guards, proper g’yud. Kinahanglan sila og tag 21 days na mag-observe og home quarantine didto sa gawas,” he added.

Earlier this week, Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap announced that the city also recorded its first COVOD-19 fatality.

The 64-year-old resident of Baranggay Booy, who was the 26th person to die due to COVID-19 in Bohol, expired last week. (A. Doydora)