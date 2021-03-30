Cortes to get 24-hour water service this year, says mayor











The entire town of Cortes will have 24-hour access to water supply within the year, Mayor Iven Lim on Tuesday said.

According to Lim, the municipality is developing three water sources in the town which is expected to meet the water supply needs of all of its 14 barangays.

Cortes allocated funds for the project including the P1 million cash aid for water systems development that the provincial government doled out to all of the province’s towns starting last year.

“Karon, pinaagi pud adtong gi hatag na tabang na panubig sa atong provincial government so nakagama g’yud ta og tulo ka source so ongoing ning tulo, so dako-dako na improvement na mahimo karong tuiga,” he said.

Water sources being developed by the municipality are located in the villages of Loreto, New Fatima and Upper Delapaz.

“Mao pud nay nakabintaha nato diri sa Cortes kay kaluoy sa Ginoo daghan man g’yud ta og source sa tubig, ang pag develop nalanng g’yud,” he added.

The mayor said that “80-90 percent” of the town already has adequate access to water supply.

In 2013, the town’s water system facilities were severely damaged by the 7.2-magnitue earthquake that devastated the entire province.

Rehabilitation of the facilities was initiated through the BEA (Bohol Earthquake Assistance) fund of the national government but Lim said that the project encountered problems in its implementation.

“Kadtong sa BEA nato wa mapahiluna og tarong sa contractor so mao galain nalang ko og akoa,” the mayor said. (R. Tutas)