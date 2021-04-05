New Tagbilaran-Panglao bridge approaches ’60 percent’ complete











NEW BRIDGE. Rep. Edgar Chatto and DPWH Project Engr Julio Caminos inspect the new Tagbilaran-Panglao bridge which is 60% done, based on an inspection conducted by the DPWH. This 3rd bridge to Panglao was primarily designed to ease traffic along Gallares st and at the same time give direct access for passengers from the Bohol Panglao International Airport to the City Tourist Port (vice-versa). Once completed, it will likewise solve the traffic at Ambassador Pablo Suarez Bridge in sitio Ubos, this city.



The bridge approaches of both sides of the modern bridge that will connect the city to Panglao Island are 60% completed.

Rep. Edgar Chatto inspected both approaches of the new Panglao-Tagbilaran offshore connector bridge project together with newly designated Project Engr. Julio Caminos of the Department of Public Works (DPWH I) based in the city.

Phase 1 is the P 500 Million interchange approach now ongoing construction in Dauis which is 68.7% complete.

Phase 2 is the P200 Million approach in the Tagbilaran City side which is 61.14% complete.

Rep. Chatto said the main bridge project is under final review by the National Economic Development Authority – Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC) for Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) funding according to NEDA Undersecretary Jonathan Uy.

The solon said this new bridge aims to ease the expected congestion of the present causeways leading to the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, especially as tourism travel restrictions have been slowly lifted and in anticipation of the airport’s full operation as tourism recovers after the pandemic.

Planned when Chatto was governor, the main connector bridge is included in the major Build Build Build Bridge Projects of President DigongDuterte under the DPWH. It is expected to be constructed once the approaches on both sides of Panglao Island and Tagbilaran City will be completed.

Once finished, Chatto said, a safe and reliable national road system from the Tagbilaran Port area to the Bohol Panglao International Airport will be started.