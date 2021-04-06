Bohol records 28th COVID-19 death

Bohol records 28th COVID-19 death

Bohol has recorded its 28th COVID-19 fatality, the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) confirmed Monday.

According to BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, the latest person to die of the respiratory disease was a 62-year-old woman who had multiple comorbidities.

She had chronic kidney disease stage 5, or end-stage renal disease, and diabetes.

Pilar Municipal Health Office (MHO) chief Dr. Luisa Tago said that the patient who was a resident of the town died at a hospital in Tagbilaran City on March 31.  

She was admitted at the health facility since March 15 for non-COVID symptoms.

“Tig dialyze nana siya kay dugay naman to siya nasakit,” said Tago.

However, she was found out to be positive for COVID-19 after she was tested on March 29 when she was taken to the facility’s intensive care unit due to difficulty in breathing. 

Tago noted that the patient may have contracted the disease while admitted at the hospital.

“”Dako og possibility na diha ra sa hospital kay dugay ra man gud siya na-admit ang patient…Mao nay pagtuo namo karon pero wa gihapon mi nagkompyansa, amo na gihapon silang gibantayan,” said Tago.

The Pilar MHO launched contact-tracing operations and tested 17 close contacts of the patient.

All of them tested negative but were still required to undergo home quarantine.

As of Monday night, there were no active COVID-19 cases in Pilar, Tago said. (A. Doydora)

