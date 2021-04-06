Locals fill resorts during Holy Week; no tourists yet

Topic |  
56 mins ago
56 mins ago

Locals fill resorts during Holy Week; no tourists yet

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Panglao hoteliers reported a bit of an encouraging level of Boholano vacationers who spent their weekend for the Holy Week at various beach resorts.

This as there are no external tourist  (both domestic and international) arrivals yet recorded amidst the stricter travel policies imposed due to the increasing Covid cases in Metro Manila.

South Palms registered a remarkable occupancy level at 60% during the Holy Week break, according to hotelier Hope Uy who confirmed that Boholanos have started to patronize the resort industry in Panglao.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She said the resort was supposed to get a 70% share of domestic tourists’ arrivals. However, due to the ECQ in Metro Manila, bookings were either cancelled or moved to a later date.

Resort Manager Allan Santos of Bohol Beach Club told the Chronicle that occupancy rate was at 10% composed of local residents.

Bellevue Resort had 12 rooms occupied by local residents, according to Manager Doer Escoto. He likewise confirmed earlier bookings of domestic tourists but were rebooked to June this year due to the increasing Covid cases in the National Capital Region (NCR).

He noted that the resort gained the trust of local residents after a resort policy of having their personnel tested after every 14-day duty while their staff on duty are strictly required to stay in the resort during their tour of duty.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Arrivals in Bohol doubled after relaxing of entry protocols –OceanJet

OceanJet, the only fastcraft plying the once busy Tagbilaran-Cebu sea route, reported an almost twofold increase in passenger arrivals after…

Bohol tourism seen to bounce back as entry protocols eased

Tourist arrivals are expected to “definitely increase” as the province’s peak season draws near and amid the relaxing of movement…

Ocean Jet to add trips if needed amid relaxed entry protocols in Bohol

Ocean Jet, the leading fastcraft in Bohol, is prepared to add more trips should the number of passengers start to…

New BPO opening in Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Despite the pandemic, new jobs will…

Bohol further relaxes health protocol for tourists

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The province has relaxed its health protocol for…

Loboc River cruise resumes on weekends

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The popular Loboc River cruise resumed initial…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply