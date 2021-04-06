Locals fill resorts during Holy Week; no tourists yet











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Panglao hoteliers reported a bit of an encouraging level of Boholano vacationers who spent their weekend for the Holy Week at various beach resorts.

This as there are no external tourist (both domestic and international) arrivals yet recorded amidst the stricter travel policies imposed due to the increasing Covid cases in Metro Manila.

South Palms registered a remarkable occupancy level at 60% during the Holy Week break, according to hotelier Hope Uy who confirmed that Boholanos have started to patronize the resort industry in Panglao.

She said the resort was supposed to get a 70% share of domestic tourists’ arrivals. However, due to the ECQ in Metro Manila, bookings were either cancelled or moved to a later date.

Resort Manager Allan Santos of Bohol Beach Club told the Chronicle that occupancy rate was at 10% composed of local residents.

Bellevue Resort had 12 rooms occupied by local residents, according to Manager Doer Escoto. He likewise confirmed earlier bookings of domestic tourists but were rebooked to June this year due to the increasing Covid cases in the National Capital Region (NCR).

He noted that the resort gained the trust of local residents after a resort policy of having their personnel tested after every 14-day duty while their staff on duty are strictly required to stay in the resort during their tour of duty.