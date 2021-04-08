150,000 senior citizens next in line for vaccination in Bohol











Inoculation of senior citizens will start “immediately” when more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in the province, a Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) official said Wednesday.

According to BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, they have listed down over 150,000 senior citizens who expressed willingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The BIATF requested for doses for each one of them through the Department of Health (DOH).

“Isunod na nato ang atong mga seniors. Nakasumitir to 150,027 ka mga pangan sa DOH ug mao sab ni ang tukbang na mga vaccine na mo abot sa Bohol, doses for 157,000 kapin ka senior citizens,” Lopez said in a virtual briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once more doses arrive, the Provincial Health Office will immediately rollout the jabs to the various local government units in the province which in turn will administer the vaccination through their Municipal Health Offices and Rural Health Units.

Meanwhile, vaccination of healthcare workers, which started in the first week of March, is almost fully complete, Lopez said.

Most of them have started to get their second and final dose.

“Ang atong ubang mga frontliners nagdawat na karon sa ilang second doses sa Sinovac…Nahuman-huma na g’yud ang atong mga frontliners ug close to a hundred percent have been vaccinated,” Lopez added.

The provincial government’s inoculation of healthcare workers and senior citizens is part of the country’s mass vaccination campaign which has initially been fueled by donated jabs from the Chinese government and the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility.

It was only last week when the first batch of vaccines paid for by the government reached the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The batch included 1 million vaccine doses made by China-based pharmaceutical Sinovac Biotech.