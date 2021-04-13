COVID-19 infecting multiple family members at a time: Tagbilaran CHO











COVID-19 has been spreading more rapidly among family members or persons under one household in Tagbilaran City, a health official said Tuesday amid the surging number of virus cases in the city.

According to City Health Office (CHO) chief Dr. Jeia Pondoc, the disease has recently been infecting multiple members of a single household, contrary to the previous usual case of isolated infections within one residence.

“Mao niy difference karon, ug mag contact trace ta sauna, usa ra jud, so way lain sa pamily ang magpositive. Karon na mga time, ang atong notice pila na ka pamilyahan sa usa ka balay, naay lima, naay upat,” said Pondoc.

The health official said that the rapid spread of the disease may be due to the presence of a variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, which has been associated with increased transmissibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spread of a variant of the virus in the city however has yet to be confirmed by national health authorities.

“Sa pagkakaron, dili pa g’yud ma confirm pero ato g’yud ning giconsider,” she said.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 110 active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran City based on data from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF). All of the cases were identified as local transmissions.

The figure is the all-time highest tally of active COVID-19 infections recorded by a single locality in the entire province since the pandemic broke out early last year.

According to Pondoc, among those who contracted the disease were 36 employees of the City Traffic Management Office, Tagbilaran City Police Station and City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO).

Pondoc said that the 110 cases were detected in 14 of the city’s 15 villages:

ADVERTISEMENT

Taloto – 15

Ubujan – 12

Cogon – 15

Pob. II – 4

Booy – 7

Bool – 8

Mansasa – 2

Dampas – 17

Tiptip – 6

Manga – 5

San isidro – 6

Dao – 7

Pob I – 2

Pob. III – 6

However, Pondoc said that only four of the COVID-stricken individuals have been hospitalized and none of them were in severe condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stable ra ang upat na admitted, kaning atong mga other symptomatic cases mga mild symptoms ra like sipon, ma wa ang panimaho,” she said. (A. Doydora)