Sec. Tugade proposes joint LTFRB-LTO office in Bohol











Department of Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade on Wednesday said that he will push for the establishment of a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office in Bohol, whose residents currently have to travel to Cebu City for transactions with the agency.

Tugade, during his brief visit to the province, told local media that he will look into the possibility of establishing a “one-stop shop” in which the public can engage in transactions with both the LTFRB and the Land Transportation Office.

“Ginawa ko to sa Mindanao, sa CALABARZON, joint offices ng LTO at LTFRB nang sa ganun, magkaroon ka ng one-stop shop,” he said in a press conference at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Tagbilaran City.

The Cabinet official however noted that he will still discuss the matter with local transportation officials.

“Tatanungin ko kung hindi pa ba nasisimulan yan dito. At kung ma-establish na kailangan talaga yan, ipapagawa ko yan,” he said.

Tugade was in Bohol on Wednesday to lead the inauguration of the Tagbilaran City Port’s new passenger terminal building.

He stopped by the LTO office in Tagbilaran City before heading to Maribojoc to check on the under-construction container port in the town. (A. Doydora)