Maribojoc container port to start ops in June, says Tugade











Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade, together with Gov. Art Yap, inspected the Port of Maribojoc in Maribojoc town on Wednesday afternoon. | DOTr Photo

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade has assured that the under-construction container port in Maribojoc will be operational by June, 2021.

“This month tatapusin ko yung Maribojoc para maging cargo port. I assure you that Maribojoc port will be operational at the earliest next month May, at the latest on the first week of June,” said Tugade during the inauguration of the new passenger terminal building at the Tagbilaran City Port on Wednesday.

Following the inauguration, Tugade also visited various infrastructure project sites in the province including the Port of Maribojoc.

In a statement, the DOTr said that the expansion project at the port was already “95 percent” complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tugade, during the inspection, reminded Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Santiago and PPA Bohol Port Manager James Gantalao to ensure that the project which is expected to spur economic growth in the province is completed on time.

“Siguraduhin ninyong matatapos ito dahil ito ay isang cargo port na makakatulong ng malaki sa mga Boholanos,” Tugade said.

Once improvements are completed, the port is poised to help decongest the current cargo traffic at the Tagbilaran City Port, the DOTr said.

The expansion project includes the improvement of the existing rock causeway, construction of the port’s backup area with Ro-Ro (roll-on, roll-off) ramp, construction of breasting dolphin, and the installation of the port lighting system.

According to the DOTr, Tugade was personally driven around various towns in the province by Governor Art Yap.

“Secretary Tugade was very profuse with grateful appreciation to Governor Yap for this surreal experience of driving him around along various municipalities for almost 6 hours, as they discuss the opportunities and future developments for Bohol,” the DOTr said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tugade arrived on Wednesday morning on board a private plane through the Bohol Panglao International Airport in Panglao and left later on the same day using the same aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Tugade’s second visit in the province in less than two months following a brief trip to the island on March 1 to attend PPA Bohol’s 25th anniversary.