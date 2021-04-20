Duero town hall on lockdown











The Duero Municipal Hall was placed on lockdown staring Monday after a municipal nurse tested positive for COVID-19.

Duero Mayor Connie Amporo said the lockdown was imposed while waiting for the COVID-19 test results of 24 employees of the town hall who were identified as close contacts of the nurse.

According to Amparo, the COVID-stricken patient who was assigned at the town’s Rural Health Unit was already feeling unwell on Monday last week.

The nurse still reported for work despite feeling symptoms.

“One of our health workers galain og lawas unya hing attend pa siya og flag ceremony…unya hing leave for three days, nibalik siya og Friday apan ni uli ra pud kay dili ra mada that is why she submitted for swabbing,” she said.

The local government unit (LGU) then started contact-tracing operations and testing of employees.

Meanwhile, the town also recorded its first COVID-19 fatality last week.

According to Amparo, the 60-yaear-old man who was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 died at the Teodoro Galagar Memorial Hospital in Jagna.

The patient was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after experiencing difficulty in breathing.

“Ni reklamo og difficulty in breathing mao girespondehan sa amoang emergency unit. Diha na sa ER sa Galagar na expire,” she said. (A. Doydora)