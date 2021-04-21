Jeepney driver’s son from Bohol graduates as PNPA salutatorian











Cadet Carljonel Lofranco | Photo courtesy of PNPA

A 29-year-old Boholano ranked second as he graduated from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) on Wednesday along with 253 other members of the Hinirang Class of 2021.

Police Cadet Carljobel Perez Lofranco who is a native of Dait Sur, Inabanga was presented along with the other top 10 graduates of the academy to PNP chief General Debold Sinas at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday.

Lofranco was awarded the Vice-Presidential Kampila and Chief PNP Kampila Awards.

According to the PNPA, which described Lofranco as the “amazing all-arounder of Bohol,” the class salutatorian had to overcome economic struggles as he pursued his education.

“He was the breadwinner in the family. At a young age, he witnessed how hard life is, especially in the socio-economic status of his family,” the PNPA said.

Lofranco’s father is a jeepney driver in Cebu City while his mother is a daycare worker for the Department of Social Welfare And Development.

Despite the hardships, however, Lofranco was constantly in the dean’s list at the Bohol Island State University – Clarin where he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

He became a licensed teacher after passing the Licensure Exam for Teachers in 2013.

“It came to a point that he made a promissory note just to take major exams. However, being a dean’s lister helped him to continue his studies since he was receiving incentives, paying it directly for his tuition fees,” the PNPA said.

Before joining the academy, Lofranco was a data analyst for a BPO (business process outsourcing) company and he also worked as a jail guard with the rank of Jail Officer 1.

While working as jail officer, he found the opportunity to apply at the PNPA and passed.

However, Lofranco, who was supposed to be part of the graduating class of 2019, had to take a tortuous road while attending the academy.

He had an over yearlong hiatus in his studies at the PNPA as he pursued other jobs to earn money.

He became a security officer, a service courier, and a BPO content moderator before rejoining the academy.

Graduates of the PNPA can apply as officers of the PNP, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and Bureau of Fire Protection.

Top posts of the PNP’s hierarchy are mostly filled by PNPA and Philippine Military Academy graduates who have risen through the police force’s ranks. (RT)