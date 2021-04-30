Capitol offices in Tagbi closed as COVID-19 cases rise











All offices of the Provincial Government of Bohol in Tagbilaran City has been ordered closed for two days starting Thursday for disinfection and contract-tracing operations as COVID-19 cases continued to spread among Capitol employees, an official said.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, services of PGBH offices in the city will be suspended on Thursday and Friday.

Normal operations will resume on May 3.

It was earlier reported that at least 29 Capitol personnel particularly from the Provincial Government Services Offices (PGSO) and Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) have been infected but more employees have since contracted the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dunay confirmed additional cases sa ubang offices labina sa ground floor but as to the exact figure, ongoing pa ang monitoring,” he said.

The provincial Capitol was also closed for disinfection on April 23 but this time the temporary shutdown of office includes offices outside of its main compound.

“Ang order covered provincial Capitol and attached offices sa Capitol like OPSWD na naa sa Tamblot, ang TaRSIER 117 na admin office na naa sa Camp Bernido, ang BCIC and other attached offices na naa sa Tagbilaran,” said Damalerio.

All employees affected by the office closure have been directed to work from home.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Health Office and district hospitals however will continue to operate.

TaRSIER 117’s emergency response office will also remain operational.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang atong BIATF secretariat will work online, but the TaRSIER 117 exempted ni. Mao mani gitawag nato kada advisory na ‘team however.’ Kanang front-line services, health, hospitals are excluded ani…ang medics ug responders nato magpadayon,” Damalerio said. (R. Tutas)