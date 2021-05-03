Upgrade of Albur port eyed











The upgrading of the Albur Port is being eyed to support traffic at the Tagbilaran City Sea Port.

The vision for the upgrading of the existing port to a multi-use port is to open economic opportunities, expand logistics, and supplement services at the Tagbilaran City Sea Port.

Rep. Edgar Chatto raised this during the recent visit of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Art Tugade to inaugurate the new Passenger Terminal Building at the Tagbilaran Port together with Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago.

Last Friday, Chatto joined Albur Mayor Don Buates and PPA Bohol manager Engr. James Gantalao on a site visit of the Albur Port.

According to Gantalao, the PPA currently allows the use of the port once a week for a barge carrying aggregates.

The port had been initially considered as an alternative area for aggregates conveyance when the Bohol Panglao International Airport was under construction.

Gantalao also said that services at the port is feasible and ideal based on their depth and strategic route.

Once upgraded, the Albur Port can be a gateway from Mindanao and even Camiguin, spurring economic activity. It can also become a tourism hub as docking port for private yachts, and a logistics, cargo center.

A detailed plan is in the works for possible funding of the proposed project, which resolutions had passed through the Municipal Development and Provincial Development Councils in support of project planning.

During Tugade’s visit to Bohol, he had reported 15 completed big-ticket port infrastructure projects in Bohol, with six on-going projects where he expressed his full commitment towards their realization.

Tugade and Gov. Art Yap inspected ongoing work at the Maribojoc and Loon Ports.

The DOTr and the PPA are also gearing up for another four (4) port projects in Bohol, specifically at the ports of Jagna, Catagbacan, Getafe, and another improvement project for the Port of Tagbilaran.

Chatto had thanked DOTr Sec. Arthur Tugade and expressed gratitude to the leadership of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte for improvements in infrastructure under their leadership that support the development direction of Bohol.

