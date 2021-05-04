Cathedral declared as St. Joseph Diocesan Shrine











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

St. Joseph Cathedral was officially declared as St. Joseph Diocesan Shrine on Saturday last week during the observance of the feast of St. Joseph, the patron saint of Tagbilaran City.

The formal installation of the cathedral as a diocesan shrine was done within the celebration of a Pontifical Mass marking the saint’s feast day with Bishop Alberto Uy as the main celebrant.

A mobile procession brought the parishioners as one in prayer as the various images of St. Joseph passed by residences with lighted candles along the road

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be noted that Pope Francis declared this year (2021) as the “Year of St. Joseph” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph being solemnly declared Patron of the Universal Church by Pope Pius IX in 1870.

CONSECRATION OF THE DIOCESE TO ST. JOSEPH

As consecrated as a diocese to St. Joseph, the people as a diocese make a formal act of filial entrustment to St. Joseph as our spiritual father so that he can take care of our spiritual well-being and lead us closer to God. On a personal level, the person who consecrates himself to St. Joseph wants to be as close to him as possible, to the point of resembling him in virtue and holiness. Our patron, St. Joseph, in turn, will give those consecrated to him his intercession, protection and guidance.

DEVOTIONAL CORNER

An ongoing project to foster a deeper devotion to St. Joseph, our Cathedral Parish, with the help and support of all devotees especially the Filipino Chinese Community here, will continue its efforts in finishing the devotional corner located at the right side(facing the altar) of the cathedral church bearing the different images of St.Joseph:

St. Joseph as the Patron of the Universal Church. Pope Pius IX in 1870officially declared every March 19 as the feast of St. Joseph, patron of the universal church. This feast recalls how St. Joseph by the wisdom of God led Mary and the infant Jesus to flee to Egypt since King Herod would seek the child to kill him. In like manner, whenever the Church is beset with troubles and difficulties especially in these times, our beloved St. Joseph would likewise extend his protection.