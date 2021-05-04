“Tabo sa Bohol” continues











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Agri-Fishery Retail Terminal Tabo in some municipalities and in the Old Tagbilaran City Airport continue to be conducted to help the consuming public to buy agri-fishery products at the lower prices compared to the malls and wet markets in this time of crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosanna G. Lamdagan, Chief-Agribusiness Division, OPA said that there are three towns in Bohol wherein the Tabo have been conducted on the following days namely: Dauis on every Sunday and Wednesday; Albur (every Tuesday); Moadto Strip, Modalla Resort, Doljo, Panglao (every Saturday and Sunday).

Lamdagan bared that of all the mobile markets, the Tabo in Albur has registered the highest sales which has an average of P280, 000 per day and the lowest is at the Old City Airport which has an average of P20,000 per day only; while Dauis has an average sales of P250,000/day and P100, 000/day atMoadto Strip.

The exhibitors now at the Old City Airport were the exhibitors before the tabo at the CPG Park fronting Bohol Wisdom School, CPG North Avenue, Cogon District, Tagbilaran City but transferred to their new location after they were affected by the construction of the Showcase Center and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) First Engineering District drainage project.

Lamdagan said that the PGBh has already drawn a measure to ease the dismal condition of the exhibitors at the old airport by allowing them to sell their products at the basketball court beside the CPG Park every Monday and Friday when the COVID-19 cases will subside. (with report from Atoy Cosap)