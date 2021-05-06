Tagbilaran offers free flu vaccines











PRESS RELEASE:

As part of the precautionary measures against the threat of COVID-19, the City Government of Tagbilaran will provide FREE Flu Vaccine to the youth, ages 1 to 17 years old. City Health Officer Dr. JeiaPondocalong with her team from the City Health Office (CHO) will administer the flu shot. City Mayor John Geesnell “BABA” Yap said this vaccination can at least provide additional protection against the threatening virus, “Although no vaccination nor medicine has been discovered yet to cure COVID-19, the methods that we all observe like social distancing, staying home, and washing of hands are proven ways in reducing our chances of catching the virus and spreading it to our loved ones and within our community.

According to studies, flu vaccination can help improve our immune response which puts us in a better position to protect ourselves from getting infected with the virus”, Yap said.Dr. Pondoc reiterated that this is just a reinforcement of the City Government’s preventive measures. Flu vaccines are designed to prevent infections with influenza viruses, it cannot prevent you from getting a coronavirus. But Dr. Pondoc said it can help officials better respond to the outbreak of COVID-19, “The effect is indirect. If health care workers are not burdened with flu patients, it can relieve the pressure in hospitals in treating patients with COVID-19. And since the symptoms of flu and COVID are kind of similar, the detection of a COVID case would be easier”, Dr. Pondoc said.

Those interested are advised to coordinate with their Barangay Health Centers. CHO Nurse Robin Reyes Culpa said the initiative will prioritize the marginalized sector, those belonging to low-income families. Culpa also reiterated that basic health protocols like the wearing of face masks and face shields will be implemented during the immunization, along with strict physical distancing. The venue will be in the barangay’s respective covered courts to maintain ventilation. Health declarations forms should also be filled up as part of the mandated health protocols.