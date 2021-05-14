Passenger traffic in Bohol ports increasing, says PPA exec

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Passenger traffic in Bohol ports increasing, says PPA exec

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Passenger traffic at ports in Bohol has been increasing since the provincial government eased its entry protocols starting in March, said a Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) official on Thursday.

According to PPA Bohol management office chief James Gantalao, both arrival and departure of passengers in all ports of the province increased by about “50 percent” starting in April.

“Nisaka siya sa point na kung niadtong Marso dinhi sa Tagbilaran naay 100, karon naa nay 150 or 175. Kana pud sa Tubigon nisaka pud, tanang pantalan nisaka ang umabotay, nisaka pud ang pabalik,” Gantalao said.

Gantalao attributed the rising passenger traffic to the provincial government’s decision to waive the previously mandatory 14-day quarantine for arriving individuals.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Starting March, persons entering Bohol were no longer mandated to undergo quarantine but instead required submit a negative result of an RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to arrival.

The port official also did not dismiss the possibility that the number of arrivals increase due to Bohol’s so-called “fiesta month” in May, which normally drew homecoming Bohol residents from all over the world prior to the pandemic.

“Misaka pud siguro tungod sa fiesta kay ato man jud ning naandan sa Bohol na manguli inig ka Mayo,” he said.

For the departures, Gantalao believes that many Boholanos have started to travel again to Cebu for business transactions considering that the neighboring province has also eased entry protocols.

Bohol residents working in Cebu have also started to travel between both islands, Gantalao added.

“Mostly Cebu g’yud ang daghan, pero kining pa Mindanao sa Jagna, hing saka pud siya,” he said. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

DTI to impose ban on installment-only purchase schemes in Bohol

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Bohol will start to implement an administrative order which bans the sale…

6 Bohol schools eyed to be part of pilot face-to-face classes

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Bohol has submitted to the agency’s regional office a list of six schools which…

Aris breaks ground for P140-million Pilar-Dagohoy road project

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. REP. Erico Aristotle Aumentado Thursday led officials…

Firms clear up bidding terms for Bohol power plant

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Grave concerns raised by power firms competing…

Tagbilaran SP OKs ordinance requiring face shields in public places, transport

The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) of Tagbilaran City on Friday approved on third and final reading a proposed ordinance that requires…

Upgrade of Albur port eyed

The upgrading of the Albur Port is being eyed to support traffic at the Tagbilaran City Sea Port. The vision…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!