Residents oppose construction of tenement housing in Tagbilaran village











Barangay Poblacion I | Google satellite image

Some residents of Barangay Poblacion I in Tagbilaran City have opposed the establishment of the National Anti-Poverty Commission’s (NAPC) multi-story tenement housing in the village which is supposed to benefit some 50 displaced urban poor families.

Vice Mayor Toto Veloso on Friday last week said the opposition was raised by residents through an unsigned letter sent to the Tagbilaran City government, citing environmental concerns such as the presence of sinkholes at the building’s proposed site.

“Ang rason na ilang gihatag na dili angay diha considering na daplin sa dagat, environmental assignment diha sa MGB (Mines and Geosciences Bureau) na dunay mga sinkholes,” said Veloso.

The petition letter was sent to Mayor Baba Yap then referred to the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) which will look into the issue.

According to Veloso, the petitioners suggested for the building to be constructed in Barangay San Isidro or Cabawan instead.

Veloso said the SP will await the assessment of the City Planning and Development Office and its decision on the zoning and other permit applications for the construction.

The MGB has also assured that it will re-inspect the area to determine if it can serve as a safe foundation for a multi-story building.

Some areas in barangay Poblacion I have earlier been deemed “high-risk” locations because of the presence of sinkholes which were detected following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Bohol in 2013.

“So far, wala pa silay nadungog na dunay movement sa maong area particularly on the ground level. They [MGB] assured us na once ma normal na, wala nay travel restrictions they will once again visit the area and have an evaluation,” Veloso said.

Earlier, NAPC Undersecretary Paterna Ruiz announced the establishment of two housing developments in Barangay Poblacion I and Barangay Cabawan which would be benefit some 144 families from an informal settlement in Amakan which was earlier demolished and 400 families living along the city’s coastline who have been relocated to temporary shelters.

Ruiz told the Chronicle in March that they projected to break ground for the project in June, this year. (A. Doydora)