adplus-dvertising
More board exams to be held in Bohol by next year, Chatto says

More board exams to be held in Bohol by next year, Chatto says

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

More board exams to be held in Bohol by next year, Chatto says

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

After the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced the conduct of the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) in Bohol in September, Rep. Edgar Chatto of the first district said more licensure examinations will likely be held in the province by next year.

Chatto, in an interview over station DYRD on Tuesday, said the Criminologist Licensure Examination will be offered in Bohol in December, 2021.

Other professional licensure tests such as those for nurses, engineers and architects, among others, will likely be held in the province in 2022.

“Posibli na next year na kini mahimo tungod kay kinahanglan pa usab ang gitawag og confidential printing room na ilang pagatukoron dinhi,” Chatto said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Chatto noted that Bohol still has to comply with the requirements set by the PRC for it to be considered as a regular testing center.

The veteran lawmaker added that the PRC led by its chairman Teofilo S. Pilando, Jr. will also look into the viability of the initiative by making sure that a significant number of students will take the exam in Bohol.

It has been noted that some examinees opt to take their exams in localities or cities outside of their home provinces, particularly in areas where they are enrolled in review centers.

“Susihon pud nila na kanang exams na nagkinahanglan og review, such as nursing review, engineering review, tua sa laing probinsya ang mga review centers ug naay uban applicants na gusto na bisan Bol-anon sila, adto sila mo kuha sa ilang pasulit kung ahay dunay review center,” Chatto said.

Chatto thanked Pilando for allowing the conduct of the LET in Bohol and considering the province as a possible regular venue for licensure exams.

Last month, Chatto announced that he had talked with Pilando through a teleconference as he appealed to the PRC official to hold professional licensure exams in Bohol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The solon conveyed the request amid the implementation of tight inter-island movement restrictions across the country due to the persisting pandemic which hampers the travel of examinees.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

LTO-7’s free driving course mints 2.5K graduates

CEBU CITY – At least 2,547 individuals have finished a driving course offered free of charge by the Land Transportation…

NGCP warns of ‘sharp’ spike in power rates

Consumers stand to suffer from soaring electricity rates should the Department of Energy’s (DOE) proposed strategy of 100% firm contracting…

DPWH breaks ground for P600 million Talibon-Bien Unido bridge

Construction of the seven-kilometer bridge that will connect Talibon to Bien Unido is expected to start “soon” after the Department…

Ruiz asks DILG to probe Cabawan SB’s ‘prejudicial’ opposition vs tenement housing

National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) Undersecretary Paterna Ruiz has requested the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to investigate the…

Barangay Cabawan council opposes tenement housing in Tagbilaran

The Barangay Cabawan Council in Tagbilaran City has also expressed opposition against the establishment of a government tenement housing in…

Bohol PNP chief favors use of body cams in police ops

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Osmundo Salibo on Tuesday expressed optimism that the use of body-worn cameras will…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!