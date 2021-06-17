More board exams to be held in Bohol by next year, Chatto says











After the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced the conduct of the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) in Bohol in September, Rep. Edgar Chatto of the first district said more licensure examinations will likely be held in the province by next year.

Chatto, in an interview over station DYRD on Tuesday, said the Criminologist Licensure Examination will be offered in Bohol in December, 2021.

Other professional licensure tests such as those for nurses, engineers and architects, among others, will likely be held in the province in 2022.

“Posibli na next year na kini mahimo tungod kay kinahanglan pa usab ang gitawag og confidential printing room na ilang pagatukoron dinhi,” Chatto said.

Chatto noted that Bohol still has to comply with the requirements set by the PRC for it to be considered as a regular testing center.

The veteran lawmaker added that the PRC led by its chairman Teofilo S. Pilando, Jr. will also look into the viability of the initiative by making sure that a significant number of students will take the exam in Bohol.

It has been noted that some examinees opt to take their exams in localities or cities outside of their home provinces, particularly in areas where they are enrolled in review centers.

“Susihon pud nila na kanang exams na nagkinahanglan og review, such as nursing review, engineering review, tua sa laing probinsya ang mga review centers ug naay uban applicants na gusto na bisan Bol-anon sila, adto sila mo kuha sa ilang pasulit kung ahay dunay review center,” Chatto said.

Chatto thanked Pilando for allowing the conduct of the LET in Bohol and considering the province as a possible regular venue for licensure exams.

Last month, Chatto announced that he had talked with Pilando through a teleconference as he appealed to the PRC official to hold professional licensure exams in Bohol.

The solon conveyed the request amid the implementation of tight inter-island movement restrictions across the country due to the persisting pandemic which hampers the travel of examinees.