Tagbilaran City turns 55; Baba seen to end last term with no loans

The next administration in Tagbilaran City will be free from any burden of paying bank loans as City Mayor Baba Yap will end his 9-year term with no single loan from any of the banking institutions.

“With pride, I will end my term with massive infrastructure projects using available government funds, but with no single loan in the banks,” Mayor Yap said during the 55th Charter Day celebration of Tagbilaran City.

He even cited four major projects which will kick off during the last 365 days as chief executive.

The term ending projects include the wastewater treatment facility in barangay Tiptip worth P80 million; the new Cogon Public market funded by P90 million from Senator Bong Go and P30 million from the city government; Phase I of the City Sports Complex funded by P20 million from Senator Pia Cayetano and City Public Cemetery in barangay Tiptip.

Aside from the wastewater treatment which will be completed before Yap’s term will end, the three others will jump start during his administration.

He said that flooding in some city streets had already been solved

On the pandemic update, Mayor Yap said that the city has a ready budget of P15 million to procure vaccines once the national government will clear LGUs to purchase vaccines from allowed distributors.

He lauded the medical frontliner for the successful roll out of the initial vaccines received from the national government.

Commenting on the 314 active COVID cases, he said this is the result of the massive swab tests conducted to those in the first generation found in the contact tracing.

The Charter Day celebration was highlighted with a Thanksgiving Mass at the St. Joseph Cathedral officiated by Bishop Alberto Uy.